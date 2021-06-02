Estás leyendo: 'Las cosas claras' de La 1 terminará el 22 de julio

Público
Público

'Las cosas claras' de La 1 terminará el 22 de julio

El contrato con el programa, según dijo el presidente de RTVE, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, el pasado 27 de mayo en el Senado, vencía el 30 de junio y por eso iba a plantear este martes al Consejo de Administración si se mantenía o no.

El periodista Jesús Cintora firma su libro 'La conjura'. / ESPASA
El periodista Jesús Cintora firma su libro 'La conjura'. / ESPASA.

Madrid

El Consejo de Administración de RTVE ha aprobado esta tarde que el programa de La 1 Las cosas claras continúe hasta el día 22 de julio, 16 programas más de los que tenía contratado la Corporación, y que llegarán a su fin con el inicio de la programación especial de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio. 

PP y Vox habían pedido en repetidas ocasiones la eliminación de Las cosas claras, de Jesús Cintora. El contrato con el programa, según dijo el presidente de RTVE, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, el pasado 27 de mayo en el Senado, vencía el 30 de junio y por eso iba a plantear este martes al Consejo de Administración si se mantenía o no. 

Finalmente los nuevos consejeros, encabezados por el presidente, han tomado esta decisión en una reunión en que la que ha presentado la situación económica de RTVE, según un comunicado de prensa de la Corporación.

Estas son las cifras: las pérdidas en 2020 fueron de 31,6 millones (29,6 en el ejercicio anterior), la deuda asciende a 184,1 millones a abril de 2021 y próximamente RTVE deberá desembolsar 126,2 millones adicionales por concepto de IVA. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público