Cospedal pide el reingreso en la Abogacía del Estado el mismo día que renuncia a su escaño

La antigua dirigente del PP lleva 22 años sin ejercer como abogada del Estado, puesto al que accedió en 1991

María Dolores de Cospedal en el Congreso. /EFE

El mismo día que ha formalizado su renuncia al escaño en el Congreso, María Dolores de Cospedal ha pedido su reingreso en la Abogacía del Estado, según han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas a la ex secretaria general del PP. 

Cospedal vuelve así a su anterior profesión, a la que accedió en 1991, primero como asistente jurídica en el País Vasco y después en el Servicio Jurídico del Ministerio de Obras Públicas, Transportes y Medio Ambiente, antes de ser asesora del Gabinete del ministro de Trabajo y Asuntos Sociales Javier Arenas (PP) en 1996. Por lo tanto, Cospedal lleva algo más de veinte años sin ejercer la profesión de abogada del Estado.

La carta de su renuncia al escaño lleva fecha de ayer, miércoles 14 de noviembre,  aunque no se ha entregado formalmente hasta este jueves por la mañana, según marca el propio registro de la Cámara Baja.

La ex número dos del PP ha tardado ocho días en formalizar su salida del Congreso, que anunció el miércoles pasado 7 de noviembre tras el escándalo sobre sus conversaciones con el excomisario José Manuel Villarejo.

Dos días antes había anunciado su salida del Comité Ejecutivo del PP, del que era vocal designada por el presidente del partido, Pablo Casado.

