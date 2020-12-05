MADRIDActualizado:
CC.OO. Madrid ha asegurado que los hospitales de la región han comenzado a recibir las comunicaciones de la Consejería de Sanidad en las que detallan el número de profesionales que "abandonarán forzosamente" cada centro para dotar de plantilla al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal"; unos traslados que ascenderían a los 297 trabajadores que se sumarían a los 106 voluntarios.
Según ha informado el sindicato en un comunicado, se ha constatado el malestar existente entre profesionales y la desolación de muchos a los que les "obligan a abandonar su centro".
"La orden del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid es no cubrir los puestos que queden vacantes por estos traslados forzosos. El número de profesionales necesarios previstos por la Consejería, en un principio, para cubrir la atención de 240 camas de hospitalización, fue de 669 que se restarán de las plantillas de los hospitales tradicionales de la red pública madrileña", han aseverado.
CC.OO. ha criticado este trasvase porque las plantillas "ya están infradotadas", lo que se añade a las vacaciones navideñas, que implicarán el inicio de vacaciones de trabajadores y un aumento de la movilidad, con el consiguiente riesgo del aumento de la incidencia del Covid.
De los 297 trabajadores el reparto sería el siguiente: 23 facultativos especialistas (médicos), 137 DUES (Diplomados/as Enfermería), 79 TCAEs (Técnicos en Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería), 30 celadores/as, 17 TER (Técnicos de Rayos), 3 Auxiliares Administrativos, 2 TEL (Técnico Laboratorio), 2 Técnicos de Farmacia (TF), 1 Técnico de Prevención (TP), 2 Trabajador/a Social (TS) y 1 Fisioterapeuta
