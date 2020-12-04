Diario Público
El pasado martes, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid inauguraba un hospital que no está preparado para recibir pacientes y que no tiene quirófanos ni paredes: el Isabel Zendal. Ese mismo día, a las puertas del edificio una enfermera daba un monumental repaso a Ayuso en poco más de un minuto, preguntándo cómo un hospital sin personal propio puede mejorar la sanidad de los madrileños.

Este miércoles, otra enfermera, esta vez en Twitter, daba su opinión ante el nuevo despropósito del Gobierno madrileño. Y no es muy buena. Se trata de la tuitera Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse), que en un hilo ha comentado indignada varios detalles, como la importancia de las paredes en un hospital, la necesidad de quirófanos para los pacientes que se quiere acoger y muchos otros detalles necesarios para que un hospital funcione correctamente.

Su hilo se ha hecho viral y tiene miles de retuits y reacciones:
