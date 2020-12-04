El pasado martes, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid inauguraba un hospital que no está preparado para recibir pacientes y que no tiene quirófanos ni paredes: el Isabel Zendal. Ese mismo día, a las puertas del edificio una enfermera daba un monumental repaso a Ayuso en poco más de un minuto, preguntándo cómo un hospital sin personal propio puede mejorar la sanidad de los madrileños.

Este miércoles, otra enfermera, esta vez en Twitter, daba su opinión ante el nuevo despropósito del Gobierno madrileño. Y no es muy buena. Se trata de la tuitera Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse), que en un hilo ha comentado indignada varios detalles, como la importancia de las paredes en un hospital, la necesidad de quirófanos para los pacientes que se quiere acoger y muchos otros detalles necesarios para que un hospital funcione correctamente.

Su hilo se ha hecho viral y tiene miles de retuits y reacciones:

ACABO DE VER IMÁGENES DEL HOSPITAL ZENDAL Y NO SÉ NI POR DONDE EMPEZAR. VOY A GRITAR TOOOOODO EL HILO.

TIENEN CAMILLAS DE UCI PARA PACIENTES NO UCI Y YO TENGO PU**S CAMILLAS DE PLANTA EN MI UCI.

TIENEN VENTILADORES Y CASCADAS NUEVECITOS Y NO PUEDEN USARLOS PORQUE ES IMPOSIBLE METER AHÍ PACIENTES UCI. IMPOSIBLE Y LO SABEN. SE HAN GASTADO CIENTOS D2 MILES DE EUROS EN APARENTAR.

Cojo aire que me da un parraque

QUE LAS SEÑORAS SE DESORIENTAN Y SE QUEDAN EN TETAS, QUE LOS QUE QUIEREN ATENCIÓN 24H SE PONEN A DAR GOLPES EN LAS BARANDILLAS Y SON CAPACES DE HACERLO 24/7. NO DUERMEN.

Con lo que tienen no montan ni unas consultas externas. Es un puto chiste del que no me rio.

— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020