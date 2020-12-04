El pasado martes, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid inauguraba un hospital que no está preparado para recibir pacientes y que no tiene quirófanos ni paredes: el Isabel Zendal. Ese mismo día, a las puertas del edificio una enfermera daba un monumental repaso a Ayuso en poco más de un minuto, preguntándo cómo un hospital sin personal propio puede mejorar la sanidad de los madrileños.
Este miércoles, otra enfermera, esta vez en Twitter, daba su opinión ante el nuevo despropósito del Gobierno madrileño. Y no es muy buena. Se trata de la tuitera Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse), que en un hilo ha comentado indignada varios detalles, como la importancia de las paredes en un hospital, la necesidad de quirófanos para los pacientes que se quiere acoger y muchos otros detalles necesarios para que un hospital funcione correctamente.
Su hilo se ha hecho viral y tiene miles de retuits y reacciones:
ACABO DE VER IMÁGENES DEL HOSPITAL ZENDAL Y NO SÉ NI POR DONDE EMPEZAR. VOY A GRITAR TOOOOODO EL HILO.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
TIENEN CAMILLAS DE UCI PARA PACIENTES NO UCI Y YO TENGO PU**S CAMILLAS DE PLANTA EN MI UCI.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
(Son mas caras, articuladas y adaptables a pacientes inmovilizados)
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
TIENEN VENTILADORES Y CASCADAS NUEVECITOS Y NO PUEDEN USARLOS PORQUE ES IMPOSIBLE METER AHÍ PACIENTES UCI. IMPOSIBLE Y LO SABEN. SE HAN GASTADO CIENTOS D2 MILES DE EUROS EN APARENTAR.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
Cojo aire que me da un parraque
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
PERO DONDE ESTÁN LAS PAREDES QUE OS LAS COBRAN A PARTE???
QUE LOS PACIENTES SE CAGAN ENCIMA!! QUE HAY QUE HACERLES ENCAMADOS Y DESNUDARLOS A DIARIO!! PERO DE QUE VAIS, PERO EN QUÉ ESTÁBAIS PENSANDO
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
QUE LAS SEÑORAS SE DESORIENTAN Y SE QUEDAN EN TETAS, QUE LOS QUE QUIEREN ATENCIÓN 24H SE PONEN A DAR GOLPES EN LAS BARANDILLAS Y SON CAPACES DE HACERLO 24/7. NO DUERMEN.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
ESO ES UN HOSPITAL DE CAMPAÑA JODER, CON CAMAS DE 10.000€ Y RESPIRADORES NUEVOS.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
PARA PODER METER UCI COVID NECESITAS:
-QUIRÓFANOS
-UNIDAD DE CARDIO (CON CAPACIDAD DE HACER CATETERISMOS MINIMO)
-RADIODIAGNOSTICO (TAC, RM Y RAYO PORTÁTIL) Y RADIOLOGOS REVISANDO PRUEBAS
-NEUROLOGÍA CON CAPACIDAD DE REALIZAR EEG
-NEUMOLOGÍA CON CAPACIDAD DE HACER PRUEBAS
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
-OTORRINOS
-UNIDAD DE FISIOTERAPEUTAS
-LABORATORIO FUNCIONANDO 24H
-FARMACIA
-LIMPIEZA 24H
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
-LENCERIA
-COCINA
-ESTERILIZACIÓN
-ALMACÉN
MIRA UN PORRÓN DE GENTE MUY BIEN ORGANIZADA QUE SEPA HACER SU TRABAJO.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
Con lo que tienen no montan ni unas consultas externas. Es un puto chiste del que no me rio.
— Didi_nurse (@Didi_nurse) December 2, 2020
????????????????EXCELENTE HILO!!! LO HAS CLAVADO !????????????????????❤❤❤❤❤⚘❤⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘TODA LA RAZON Y MAS!!????????????????????
— Maribel (@Maribel60780973) December 3, 2020
Las paredes están sobrevaloradas... al igual que las puertas, los quirófanos, los profesionales sanitarios...
— Richard Parker (@R_Parker_Tigre) December 3, 2020
Mi teoría es que quieren reconvertir, con el tiempo, ese hospital en un palacio de congresos o instalaciones tipo IFEMA. pic.twitter.com/5YqCzQC9VL
— MÕ (@marceomz) December 3, 2020
Todo ventajas: sin paredes te ahorras la central de monitorización.
— aiminajaiueitujel (@Jaiueitujel) December 3, 2020
@IdiazAyuso no tiene vergüenza, de ahí que no sea capaz de sentir la falta de humanidad de esa enorme sala colectiva de camas del #HospitalIsabelZendal
— Salud, escepticismo y laicidad (@AnniMartZam) December 4, 2020
