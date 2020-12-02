"¿Cómo ayuda a la sanidad cerrar dos camas en el 12 de Ocubre y abrirlas en el Isabel Zendal?". Es el monumental repaso de una enfermera a Ayuso tras la inauguración del nuevo hospital de emergencias.

Este martes, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, inauguraba un hospital vacío, sin quirófanos (como sabemos gracias a Casado), que no está preparado para recibir enfermos y con tan solo 116 trabajadores voluntarios para formar parte de la plantilla. Eso sí, con muchas fotos de su presentación, que es lo que importa.

A la inauguración, acudieron también sanitarios, pero a protestar. Al grito de "¡Basta ya al negocio de la salud", criticaron la construcción de un hospital "sin personal".

Entre sus protestas destacó el tremendo repaso de una enfermera durante una conexión de Televisión Española. "Yo soy enfermera con contrato covid en una UCI en el 12 de Octubre [...] Cuando obligatoriamente me trasladen al Isabel Zendal ¿Quién se ocupa de mis dos pacientes?".

Clarísimo!! Mañana en todas las tertulias que pongan este video. No hacen falta más explicaciones..

No hay que darle más vueltas al asunto. Este hospital no se hizo para mejorar la sanidad, si no para mejorar sus cuentas carteras.

