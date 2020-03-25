Estás leyendo: Sánchez pide tiempo, lealtad y unidad

El presidente del Gobierno justifica la ampliación del estado de alarma, "porque la única opción es el aislamiento social".

El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, presidiendo el pasado martes el Consejo de Ministros. /EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez

"Tiempo, lealtad y unidad". Fueron las tres peticiones que hizo este miércoles el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, desde la tribuna del Congreso para solicitar el apoyo de los grupos parlamentarios a la ampliación del estado de alarma hasta el próximo día 11 de abril.

El presidente del Gobierno justificó la medida porque para luchar contra el coronavirus, "la única opción es el aislamiento social, y es indispensable", dijo.

