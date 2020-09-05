madridActualizado:
Tras la confirmada división de Junts per Catalunya, los cuatro diputados en el Congreso del PDeCAT –Ferran Bel, que además es el secretario de organización del PDeCAT, Genís Boadella, Sergi Miquel y Concepció Cañadell– han cortado lazos con los que eran sus compañeros de trabajo. Estos parlamentarios quieren que PDeCAT "vuelva a ser un partido de orden, serio y de gobierno", en palabras de su portavoz, Marc Solsona, que está dispuesto a llegar a acuerdos con el actual inquilino de Moncloa, como podría ser en el caso de los presupuestos, según han explicado fuentes del partido a La Vanguardia. Además, se plantea mantener su respaldo a Quim Torra, aunque no "sin condiciones", según subrayó Solsona en TV3.
David Bonvehí, el presidente del PDeCAT, reunirá el próximo lunes a los ocho parlamentarios del partido cuatro en el Parlament y los otros cuatro del Congreso- para decidir qué estrategia van a seguir, ya que el partido ha quedado fracturado tras la destitución de la consejera Chacón, según informa El País. Este hecho provocó al partido un profundo malestar sobre todo por las formas, ya que Bonvehí, la exconsejera, y los otros dos destituidos se enteraron por los medios de la remodelación del Govern, según el citado diario.
En cuanto al Congreso, todo indica que los cuatro diputados se mantendrán en el Grupo Plural, del que también forman parte BNG, Compromís y Más País. La permanencia les permitiría, por ejemplo, entrar en negociación con el Gabinete de Sánchez. En el caso de que decidiesen salir de dicho grupo, pasarían a formar parte del Grupo Mixto.
Según El País, en el caso del Parlament, Junts per Catalunya da también por hecho que los cuatro diputados del PDeCAT empezarán a votar distinto a partir del pleno de la próxima semana.
