Encuentran muerto en su celda de la cárcel de Martutene al preso de ETA Igor González Sola

SAN SEBASTIÁN
El preso de ETA Igor González Sola ha sido hallado muerto en el interior de su celda individual de la prisión donostiarra de Martutene, a media mañana de este viernes. Nada más descubrir el cadáver, se ha dado aviso al juzgado de guardia, que se ha hecho cargo del caso, según han informado fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias.
Igor González Sola cumplió las tres cuartas partes de su condena el pasado mes de marzo. Cumplía desde 2005 una condena de 20 años por los delitos de colaboración con banda armada, depósito de armas y falsificación de documento oficial.
La Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias aprobó en noviembre de 2018 el traslado de Igor González Sola de Madrid II al centro penitenciario de Soria, al considera que el recluso cumplía la "legalidad penitenciaria". Posteriormente, fue trasladado a la prisión de Martutene, en San Sebastián.
