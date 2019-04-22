Público
Debate TVE Directo | El debate a cuatro de las elecciones en TVE

Te contamos minuto a minuto el primer debate de las elecciones del 28A, en TVE, entre Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Casado, Albert Rivera y Pablo Iglesias. 

El debate electoral de RTVE se celebra con los principales candidatos a la Presidencia del Gobierno: Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) y Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos).

Este lunes se celebra el primer debate a cuatro de las elecciones, en TVE. Después de semanas de idas y venidas sobre si iba a tener lugar, cuándo y con quién, finalmente, la semana pasada, Pedro Sánchez anunció que acudiría a TVE y también a Atresmedia, donde este martes tendrá lugar el segundo. Aquí te vamos a contar minuto a minuto lo más importante de lo que acontezca en el debate de este lunes.

ACTUALIZA AQUÍ EL DIRECTO

Así esperan los periodistas la llegada de los cuatro líderes políticos

RTVE ha colgado en su cuenta de Twitter el momento.

Así será la ronda general de intervenciones iniciales

Habrá una ronda general de intervenciones iniciales de un minuto para cada uno, que abrirá Rivera, al que seguirán Iglesias y Sánchez, y con Casado en último término. El turno final, después de los cuatro bloques temáticos, será abierto por Casado y continuarán Iglesias, Rivera y Sánchez, encargado de concluir la cita en el llamado minuto de oro.

La colocación en el plató de los cuatro

Ante los espectadores Casado aparecerá en el lado izquierdo de la pantalla, a su lado Pedro Sánchez, seguido de Albert Rivera y con Pablo Iglesias en el flanco derecho, todos ellos de pie, ante sendos atriles que les servirán para colocar sus papeles, informa Efe.

Cuatro bloques temáticos

El debate estará distribuido en cuatro bloques temáticos: economía, política social, modelo territorial y pactos postelectorales y regeneración.

Abre Rivera y cierra Sánchez

De esta manera, el debate de esta noche lo abrirá el candidato de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y lo cerrará el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

Polémica con el sorteo

La polémica sobre el debate ha llegado hasta hace sólo unas horas. El PP recurría esta mañana a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) el sorteo celebrado para establecer el orden de intervención de cada líder político. La JEC ha decidido finalmente no admitir el recurso de los conservadores y dejar las cosas como estaban.

