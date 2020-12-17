Estás leyendo: La declaración de López Madrid se suspende por un retraso del juzgado

Público
Público
PIEZA 24 del 'caso villarejo'

La declaración de López Madrid se suspende por un retraso del juzgado

La defensa del yerno del empresario Villar Mir ha alegado "indefensión" por la tardanza del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 en preparar toda la documentación necesaria para su comparencia este jueves como investigado en la pieza abierta para saber si contrató al excomisario Villarejo para hostigar a la doctora Elisa Pinto.

Javier López Madrid a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional.
Javier López Madrid a su llegada al juicio por las tarjetas 'black' en  la Audiencia Nacional. EFE

MADRID

La declaración del empresario Javier López Madrid ha quedado suspendida y pendiente de nueva fecha, según ha podido saber Público. El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye el caso 'Tándem'  le había citado este jueves en calidad de investigado para conocer si encargó al comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo agredir a la doctora Elisa Pinto.

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 le cita para interrogarle tras acordar su imputación el pasado 23 de noviembre por un presunto delito de cohecho en la pieza separada número 24 del conocido como 'caso Villarejo'. 

El juez Manuel García Castellón no investiga la agresión a la doctora Pinto, en manos del juzgado de instrucción 39 de Madrid, sino si existió realmente el encargo de López Madrid a Villarejo para hostigar a la dermatóloga y que ésta no procediera a denunciarle por acoso, según consta en el sumario de caso.

No es la primera vez que ocurre este tipo de suspensión en el Jugado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, que sigue la investigación del 'caso Villarejo'. Hace dos semanas también se suspendió la declaración del comisario jubilado Marcelino Martín Blas en el marco de la pieza 'Kitchen', tal y como ha podido saber Público. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público