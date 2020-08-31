madrid
Juan Carlos Girauta, exportavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, ha hecho mención en su cuenta oficial de Twitter a su antiguo partido tras unas declaraciones de Edmundo Bal, actual portavoz adjunto, quien aseguró este sábado que "no recordaba una cosa más inútil en política que la moción de censura anunciada por Vox para este mes de septiembre".
En un tuit en el que se puede ver la entrevista que concedió Bal a Europa Press, el exportavoz afirma: "Yo no recuerdo una cosa más inútil en política que esa gestoría a la que llamáis, injustamente, Ciudadanos".
"Es una acción política totalmente inútil. No va a salir adelante, sólo trata de poner el foco mediático y una publicidad en un momento tan importante para España", afirmó Bal.
En respuesta a estas declaraciones Girauta ha espetado que "parte de la inutilidad radica en obcecarse con Vox, que no gobierna, cuando quienes gobiernan están minando el sistema del 78", ha añadido el exportavoz, que ha tenido el detalle de subrayar "su máximo respeto personal" a Bal.
Las declaraciones de Bal
La moción de censura fue anunciada en julio por el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en un debate parlamentario en el Congreso, pero su presentación se pospuso para después de las vacaciones, al inicio del nuevo periodo de sesiones, con lo que su debate coincidirá con el inicio del curso parlamentarios.
El dirigente de Ciudadanos lamenta que, en un momento en el que el Congreso debería estar pensando sólo en los rebrotes y en la crisis social y económica, los parlamentarios se van a pasar una semana "debatiendo sobre esta moción absolutamente inútil".
