Ciudadanos ficha a Edmundo Bal, abogado del Estado relevado de su cargo por Sánchez

El jurista será el número cuatro por la lista de Madrid al Congreso de los Diputados. 

Edmundo Bal. EFE/Archivo.

Edmundo Bal Francés, abogado del Estado destituido de su cargo por el Gobierno por diferencias en torno al juicio del 'procés', se incorpora a las listas de Ciudadanos.

El partido naranja se ha hecho público en el encuentro en el parque Colón de la localidad madrileña de Majadahonda, al que han asistido Albert Rivera, Ignacio Aguado y Begoña Villacís.

Ciudadanos elige así a tres candidatos sin anteriores filiaciones políticas. Marcos de Quinto, expresidente de Coca-Cola España será el número dos, Sara Giménez la tercera y Edmundo Bal el número cuatro en las listas por Madrid. 

La abogada general del Estado, Consuelo Castro, destituyó de su cargo Bal cuando era jefe del departamento Penal y responsable de dirigir la acusación del Gobierno en la causa del proceso soberanista de Catalunya. 

Castro cesó a Bal por una acusada pérdida de confianza en él, aunque detrás de la decisión estaba principalmente la diferencia de criterios respecto al juicio del 'procés', después de que la Abogacía optara por acusar a los procesados de sedición y de malversación y no de rebelión.

