Gas Natural, condenada a pagar casi 14 millones al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona

El TSJC ha emitido una providencia en la que se especifica que la compañía deberá abonar el impuestos sobre construcciones, instalaciones y obras por la construcción de la Central Térmica de Ciclo Combinado en el Puerto de Barcelona.

El logo de Naturgy (anteriormente, Gas natural Fenosa), en su sede en Madrid. REUTERS

El Tribunal Supremo ha ratificado una sentencia del TSJC que condena a la empresa Gas Natural, ahora Naturgy, a pagar 13.783.250 euros al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona por el impuesto sobre construcciones, instalaciones y obras (ICIO) por la construcción de la Central Térmica de Ciclo Combinado en el Puerto de Barcelona.

El Sección Primera de la Sala del Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo ha emitido una providencia en la que no admite a trámite la reclamación de Gas Natural contra la liquidación practicada por la inspección de Hacienda municipal y condena también a la compañía de gas a pagar las costas y los intereses de demora por el impago de este impuesto.

Fuentes de Naturgy han anunciado a Efe que van a recurrir la decisión del Supremo porque entiende que la decisión del TS "no pone fin al procedimiento", que se remonta a 2008, ya que considera que el ayuntamiento no aplica "la base imponible correcta, esto es, el coste de la obra civil y no otros costes subsiguientes del desarrollo industrial, como los gastos generales".

