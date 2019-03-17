Gas Natural, condenada a pagar casi 14 millones al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona

El Tribunal Supremo ha ratificado una sentencia del TSJC que condena a la empresa Gas Natural, ahora Naturgy, a pagar 13.783.250 euros al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona por el impuesto sobre construcciones, instalaciones y obras (ICIO) por la construcción de la Central Térmica de Ciclo Combinado en el Puerto de Barcelona.

El Sección Primera de la Sala del Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo ha emitido una providencia en la que no admite a trámite la reclamación de Gas Natural contra la liquidación practicada por la inspección de Hacienda municipal y condena también a la compañía de gas a pagar las costas y los intereses de demora por el impago de este impuesto.

Fuentes de Naturgy han anunciado a Efe que van a recurrir la decisión del Supremo porque entiende que la decisión del TS "no pone fin al procedimiento", que se remonta a 2008, ya que considera que el ayuntamiento no aplica "la base imponible correcta, esto es, el coste de la obra civil y no otros costes subsiguientes del desarrollo industrial, como los gastos generales".