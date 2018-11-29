Los abogados defensores de los acusados por la salida a bolsa de Bankia exhiben sintonía, se alaban los unos a los otros y arremeten contra el informe aportado por la Fiscalía. Los letrados han criticado con dureza este jueves el informe sobre el conflicto con Aviva y al perito que lo redactó, al considerar que es un elemento ajeno a la causa que sería además la enésima versión del experto sobre la situación contable de la entidad.
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción aportó en la primera sesión del juicio un informe que no figuraba en la causa elaborado por uno de los peritos designados por el Banco de España, Antonio Busquets, que en varios documentos había detectado durante la instrucción irregularidades en las cuentas empleadas por Bankia en la salida a bolsa.
En el nuevo informe, al que ha tenido acceso EFE, se asegura que Bankia ocultó en el folleto de salida a bolsa información contable sobre el litigio que mantenía con Aviva por el negocio de bancaseguros, que no se tuvo en cuenta ni en las cuentas anuales de 2011 formuladas el 28 de marzo de 2012, todavía con Rodrigo Rato en la presidencia, ni en las reformuladas en mayo de ese año, tras la llegada de José Ignacio Goirigolzarri al grupo.
En opinión de los letrados de las defensas, Busquets es ya más un perito de parte que un perito judicial, una "máquina de hacer informes" con distintos resultados, ya que en conjunto se elevan a siete las "imágenes fieles" que ha dado del estado contable de Bankia.
