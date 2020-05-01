El impacto de la Covid-19 está siendo devastador por el elevado número de vidas que ya se ha cobrado el virus, pero esta situación y la parálisis de actividad también tendrán reflejo en el ámbito económico. El Gobierno prevé que el aumento de gasto público y la caída de los ingresos, asociadas ambas a las consecuencias de la pandemia, catapulten el déficit en 2020 hasta los 115.671 millones de euros, un 10,35% del PIB. La caída del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) será del 9,2%, siempre según estas estimaciones.
De cumplirse las previsiones anunciadas por el Ejecutivo este viernes en rueda de prensa, y remitidas a la Comisión Europea en la noche del jueves, será el mayor déficit registrado desde 2012, cuando se situó en el 10,7%. La vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, y la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, han sido las encargadas de dar a conocer estos datos en rueda de prensa.
Según Montero, los gastos subirán un 10,5 % hasta alcanzar los 576.714 millones de euros, mientras que los ingresos se hundirán un 5,3 %, hasta los 461.043 millones. Durante toda su intervención, la ministra y la vicepresidenta han insistido en que esta es una situación temporal, han destacado que habrá una recuperación importante en 2021, y han defendido las medidas aplicadas por el Gobierno en esta crisis.
(Habrá ampliación)
