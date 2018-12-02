Público
El descalabro de Díaz en Andalucía entierra el "efecto Sánchez" y la acción del Gobierno

Si la presidenta andaluza no logra formar gobierno, lo que parece casi imposible, su futuro político tiene los días contado. Desde el Gobierno se dice que no cambia la hoja de ruta y que no habría elecciones hasta dentro de "bastantes meses"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), y la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía y candidata Susana Díaz (i), saludan durante el inicio de un acto de campaña para las elecciones andaluzas del 2 de diciembre. EFE/Daniel Pérez

Díaz, hundida. Sánchez, tocado". Así resumió un dirigente socialista el balance del resultado de las elecciones andaluzas, que volvió a llevar el silencio de una biblioteca a la sede de Ferraz, donde nadie quiso aparecer a dar explicaciones o justificaciones antes los medios de comunicación hasta la rueda de prensa oficial.

Si en las elecciones europeas de 2014, un partido que casi no aparecía en las encuestas como eran entonces Podemos, frustró las perspectivas del PSOE para ganar aquellos comicios; este domingo una nueva formación política Vox ha provocado que los socialistas puedan por primera vez en 40 años perder el gobierno en Andalucía y cosechen uno de sus mayores fracasos electorales de toda la democracia.

La todavía presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, ha cosechado el peor resultado electoral de la historia del PSOE-A (33 diputados y un 28% de los votos), lo que supone perder 14 escaños y siete puntos, aunque logró mantenerse como el partido más votado.

Salvo que Díaz sea capaz de formar Gobierno con un tripartito que se antoja prácticamente imposible, aunque todavía algunos socialistas echan cuentas con el voto exterior y poder sumar con Ciudadanos los 55 escaños de la mayoría absoluta,  su futuro político tiene los días contado

La derrota también deja muy tocado a Pedro Sánchez, ya que los primeros comicios que se celebran desde que llegó a La Moncloa han supuesto un pésimo resultado electoral en un feudo claramente socialista y, aunque no se pueda decir que se haya castigado su acción de Gobierno, sí es evidente que el llamado “efecto Sánchez” que apuntaban algunas encuestas, no ha tenido la más mínima repercusión positiva.

Los cábalas se abrieron la misma noche electoral en Ferraz sobre si esto podría suponer un adelanto electoral de los comicios generales, pero oficialmente se insistió en que esto no va a alterar la hoja de ruta que ya tenía prevista Pedro Sánchez para convocar elecciones y que, según dijo, será dentro de “bastantes meses”.

Además, el resultado puede abrir una grave crisis en el PSOE andaluz que podría quedar huérfano de liderazgo, a lo que se suma la pérdida del poder autonómico, lo que no han vivido en toda la etapa democrática.

