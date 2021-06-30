Estás leyendo: Aragonès abordará en verano con partidos soberanistas "el pacto por amnistía"

Público
Público

Diálogo con Catalunya Aragonès abordará en verano con partidos soberanistas "el pacto por amnistía"

El presidente de la Generalitat quiere llevar a la próxima mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno central un propuesta consensuada entre todas las formaciones independentistas.

El president del Govern, Pere Aragonès, durant l'entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio a Madrid, el 30 de juny de 2021.
El presidente del Govierno, Pere Aragonès, durante la entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio en Madrid, el 30 de junio de 2021. Jordi Bedmar / ACN

madrid

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, tiene previsto reunirse en los meses de julio y agosto con partidos y entidades independentistas para poner en marcha el "pacto nacional por la amnistía y la autodeterminación" y consensuar una postura "de país" para la próxima reunión de la mesa de diálogo con el Estado.

Así lo ha dicho en declaraciones a Catalunya Ràdio un día después de reunirse con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con el que acordó reunir la mesa de diálogo la tercera semana de septiembre en Barcelona.

La voluntad de Aragonès pasa por reunirse "de entrada" con los partidos que apoyaron la investidura, ERC, JxCat y CUP, para que nazca "un grupo impulsor" de este pacto, al que intentarán sumar a entidades de la sociedad civil y más partidos para conseguir un "consenso amplio".

Todo ello con el fin de ir a la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno central a defender una postura que no sea "sólo la del Govern" sino la del "país", un acuerdo que Aragonès espera alcanzar en el mes de septiembre.

Sobre la composición de la parte catalana de la mesa de diálogo, Aragonès ha apuntado que se definirá "en las próximas semanas" y que en principio seguirá un esquema similar a la delegación que asistió a la anterior mesa, que estuvo formada por miembros del Govern y diputados en el Parlament.

Aun así, Aragonès no contempla que forme parte de la delegación catalana el presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, indultado la semana pasada, ni el de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, huido en Bélgica, aunque sí ha apuntado que ellos y el resto de dirigentes indultados tendrán un "papel relevante" en la negociación.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público