Vacuna de la covid-19 Dimite la coordinadora de IU en Murcia tras vacunarse como empleada del Servicio Murciano de Salud

Alicia Martínez se suma a la lista de dimisiones en Murcia de responsables políticos que se han saltado los protocolos de vacunación, como el ya exconsjero de Salud de la región, Manuel Villegas.

Alicia Martínez
Alicia Martínez, excoordinadora de IU-Verdes Murcia. Izquierda Unida-Verdes / Twitter

La coordinadora de IU-Verdes Murcia, Alicia Martínez, ha dimitido por haberse vacunado al ser personal del área de Gestión del Servicio Murciano de Salud (SMS), sumándose a la dimisión del ya exconsjero de Salud de la región, Manuel Villegas, y a otros más de 450 altos cargos y funcionarios de ese departamento de Salud. 

Martínez, que ocupaba la dirección local de IU-Verdes tras imponerse en octubre de 2019 a la lista liderada por John David Babyack, se encuentra entre los trabajadores del SMS que fueron vacunados contra el coronavirus sin pertenecer a los grupos marcados por el protocolo de vacunación.

"Asumí de buena fe que quienes tuvieron la responsabilidad de tomar las decisiones sobre el orden de las vacunaciones lo hicieron con rigor y honestidad, pensando en el bien común", ha apuntado en la misiva la ya exdirigente de IU-Verdes.

Para Martínez, se trata de un acto de "coherencia política" con el que pretende preservar a la organización "de cualquier daño que pueda derivarse de este hecho". Tras ella presentaron su renuncia Francisco Muñoz, Miguel Mérida, Mamen Martínez y Manuela Écija, miembros de su equipo en la Coordinadora.

"El proyecto de IU-Verdes va más allá de las persona", apuntan desde la Coordinadora

Tras las dimisiones, la Coordinadora de IU-Verdes Murcia se encuentra compuesta por John David Babyack, Liliana Mellado, Ginés Mirón, Cristina Morano y Roberto López, aunque en las próximas fechas "establecerán la hoja de ruta de la organización en el futuro inmediato", según el comunicado. La candidatura de Martínez, que es enfermera que actualmente trabajaba en el área de Gestión del SMS, se impuso a la de Babyack en las elecciones a la dirección municipal, pero ambas listas se integraron.

"El proyecto de IU-Verdes va más allá de las personas, y quienes fuimos elegidos miembros de la Coordinadora municipal tenemos una responsabilidad frente a nuestra militancia", han añadido.

Incumplen el protocolo 450 altos cargos y funcionarios

