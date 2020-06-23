Estás leyendo: Dimite el jefe de gabinete del consejero de Políticas Sociales de la Comunidad de Madrid por la gestión de las residencias de ancianos

Emregencia por el coronavirus Dimite el jefe de gabinete del consejero de Políticas Sociales de la Comunidad de Madrid por la gestión de las residencias de ancianos

Carlos Reus Jimeno era hasta hoy el jefe de gabinete de Alberto Reyero, el consejero de Ciudadanos que criticó la gestión de los centros de mayores, lo que ha provocado una crisis interna en el Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Marisa recibe la visita de su hija Cristina en la residencia Orpea Aravaca de Madrid, este lunes durante el primer día de la fase 2 en la comunidad en la que se permiten las visitas de familiares a residencias de ancianos. EFE/Mariscal
La renuncia llega en plena crisis interna en el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid por la gestión de las residencias de ancianos.

Carlos Reus Jimeno, el jefe de gabinete de la Consejería de Políticas Sociales, Familias, Igualdad y Natalidad dirigida por Alberto Reyero (Ciudadanos), ha dimitido de forma irrevocable, según ha podido confirmar Público. La Comunidad de Madrid asegura que Reus "se va por motivos personales".

Sin embargo, la dimisión puede deberse también a motivos políticos. La renuncia llega en plena crisis interna en el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid por la gestión de las residencias de ancianos durante la pandemia, que ha enfrentado al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, con el jefe de Reus, Alberto Reyero, quien hace dos semanas criticó la decisión del Gobierno madrileño de no ingresar en los hospitales a los ancianos de las residencias.

