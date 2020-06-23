Madrid
Carlos Reus Jimeno, el jefe de gabinete de la Consejería de Políticas Sociales, Familias, Igualdad y Natalidad dirigida por Alberto Reyero (Ciudadanos), ha dimitido de forma irrevocable, según ha podido confirmar Público. La Comunidad de Madrid asegura que Reus "se va por motivos personales".
Sin embargo, la dimisión puede deberse también a motivos políticos. La renuncia llega en plena crisis interna en el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid por la gestión de las residencias de ancianos durante la pandemia, que ha enfrentado al consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, con el jefe de Reus, Alberto Reyero, quien hace dos semanas criticó la decisión del Gobierno madrileño de no ingresar en los hospitales a los ancianos de las residencias.
((Habrá ampliación))
