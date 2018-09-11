Dimite la ministra Carmen Montón

La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, presentará su dimisión este martes, según avanza la Agencia EFE, que cita fuentes de La Moncloa, por su máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Montón saldrá ante los medios en los próximos minutos a ─la comparecencia estaba anunciada para las 20.45 horas─ en la sede del Ministerio para comunicar su renuncia.

Es la tercera dimisión en el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, tras la del exministro de Cultura Màxim Huerta después de conocerse que defraudó a Hacienda, y la de Concepción Pascual, la directora general de Trabajo que firmó el anuncio publicado en el BOE por el que se autorizaba la creación de un sindicato de prostitutas.

Las peticiones de dimisión de la ministra han ido en aumento, incluso en las filas del PSOE, durante la jornada, después de que eldiario.es publicara este lunes que obtuvo un máster sobre estudios de género "plagado de irregularidades" en el curso 2010/2011. En las últimas horas, La Sexta ha informado además de que el trabajo final de máster de Montón tiene textos idénticos de otros autores sin citar. Estos textos copiados estarían en 19 de las 52 páginas del trabajo.

Montón compareció ante los medios para negar cualquier irregularidad y fue respaldada por Moncloa, que consideró sus explicaciones "claras y transparentes". Esta misma tarde el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dicho en el Senado que "la ministra está haciendo un extraordinario trabajo y lo va a seguir haciendo".

Según el eldiario.es, Montón no aprobó todo su máster en junio de 2011 y, al menos en una asignatura, aparecía con un "no presentado" cuando acabó el curso que ella defiende que había superado. La ministra realizó el curso entre 2010 y 2011. El periódico sostiene que el 25 de noviembre de ese año "alguien entró en el sistema informático" de la URJC y cambió ese "no presentado" por un "aprobado", pese a que las actas del curso ya estaban cerradas.