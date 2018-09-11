El TFM de Montón contiene plagios de otros autores

El Trabajo Fin de Máster (TFM) que la ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, presentó en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos contiene textos idénticos a los de otros autores en 19 de las 52 páginas, según informa La Sexta. Según esta información, los textos incluidos en el TFM estarían mal referenciados, mal citados y no aparecerían a pie de página ni en la bibliografía.
La ministra, acorralada por la polémica de su máster, ha presentado su dimisión este martes. Las peticiones de renuncia han ido en aumento, incluso en las filas del PSOE, durante la jornada, después de que eldiario.es publicara este lunes que obtuvo un máster sobre estudios de género en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid "plagado de irregularidades" en el curso 2010/2011.
Montón compareció ante los medios para negar cualquier irregularidad y fue respaldada por Moncloa, que consideró sus explicaciones "claras y transparentes". En su comparecencia, sin embargo, no mostró el contenido del trabajo. En él, según la citada cadena, aparecen párrafos sacados de tesis doctorales y artículos académicos que habría encontrado en internet, cuyos autores no aparecen citados. Hay, incluso, fragmentos copiados a Wikipedia.
Fuentes de Sanidad citados por LaSexta reconocen la existencia de textos idénticos que están mal referenciados y mal citados, pero que las conclusiones finales son de la propia Montón ya que iban en la línea contraria a la de los autores copiados.
