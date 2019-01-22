La diputada de En Comú Marta Sibina ha votado en contra de los ocho decretos ley que el Gobierno ha llevado este martes al Pleno del Congreso, cumpliendo así con su promesa de no apoyar al Ejecutivo en sus propuestas hasta que revirtiera la situación del barco de Open Arms, bloqueado en el puerto de Barcelona.
Open Arms denunció el lunes 14 de enero que el Ejecutivo había denegado su petición de abandonar el puerto de la Ciudad Condal para continuar con sus labores de rescate en el Mediterráneo Central. La Dirección General de la Marina Mercante, responsable de esta decisión, alegó que este buque había incumplido, en anteriores misiones, convenios internacionales.
Tras conocer la noticia, Sibina anunció a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter que no apoyaría al Gobierno en ninguna de las votaciones que se produjeran en el Congreso hasta que no revirtiera esta situación y dejara salir a Open Arms al Mediterráneo.
Acabo de votar a todo que NO. Y así lo seguiré haciendo mientras el PSOE siga bloqueando el Open Arms y el Aita Mari. Si Sánchez hace lo mismo que Trump y Salvini hay que decir BASTA. pic.twitter.com/p485tyuDI7— Marta Sibina Camps (@Marta_Sibina) 22 de enero de 2019
"Como diputada que votó a favor de tu investidura te exijo explicaciones", publicó en su cuenta de esta red social, dirigiéndose directamente al presidente del Gobierno. Y minutos después añadió otro comentario en el que asegura que la situación de Open Arms es "intolerable". Y ha remachó: "Si esto no se soluciona inmediatamente, anuncio que, como diputada en el Congreso no daré ningún tipo de apoyo con mi voto al Gobierno responsables de las muertes que se producirán".
Este martes ha cumplido con su promesa y ha votado en contra en los ochos decretos ley que ha presentado el Ejecutivo en la Cámara baja, así como a las votaciones que se han realizado y en las que se solicitaba la tramitación de estos textos como proyectos de ley.
"Acabo de votar a todo que NO. Y así lo seguiré haciendo mientras el PSOE siga bloqueando el Open Arms y el Aita Mari", ha escrito en un nuevo mensaje de Twitter en el que también se refiere a otro buque de ayuda humanitaria, amarrado en Pasaia (Guipúzcoa). "Si Sánchez hace lo mismo que Trump y Salvini hay que decir BASTA", ha añadido.
