Los diputados de Vox madrugan para ocupar los escaños del PSOE en el Congreso

Desde la formación ultra aseguran que no se moverán del sitio en el día hoy. Santiago Abascal ha decidido sentarse en el lugar que suele ocupar el portavoz del grupo socialista, justo detrás del presidente del Gobierno. 

El presidente de VOX, Santiago Abascal, conversa con el diputado del PSC José Zaragoza en los escaños del Congreso de los Diputados. - EFE

Vox ha iniciado la nueva legislatura a su manera: tratando de llamar la atención. Los diputados de la formación ultraderechista han madrugado este martes para entrar lo antes posible al Congreso de los Diputados, que acoge la sesión de constitución de la legislatura, y ocupar los escaños del PSOE. Desde Vox aseguran  que no se van a mover de este sitio en el día de hoy, informa Alexis Romero.

El líder de la formación ultraderechista, Santiago Abascal, ha decidido sentarse en el escaño que tradicionalmente ocupa el portavoz del grupo socialista, justo detrás del presidente del Gobierno. El parlamentario del PSC José Zaragoza, de hecho, está sentado entre Abascal y el diputado e Vox Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, lo que ha deparado una de las primeras imágenes inesperadas de la jornada.

La prontitud por llegar a la Cámara se debe en gran parte a que los escaños no están asignados aún, y por ello, los diputados se van sentando en el escaño que encuentren vacío. Los parlamentarios de Vox han sido los primeros en entrar al hemiciclo del Congreso.

La mayoría de los diputados han entrado inusitadamente pronto al hemiciclo para sentarse en su sitio habitual, pero el PSOE tenía programada una reunión de grupo parlamentario a las 8.45 horas, presidida por Pedro Sánchez, así que no han podido llegar temprano a los escaños de la Cámara.

