La campaña para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril acaba de pasar su ecuador. Sigue minuto a minuto la última hora de este décimo día.

Imagen de campaña de Pablo Iglesias / EFE

Fin de semana intenso para los representantes de los distintos partidos y sobre todo para los cabezas de lista, que compaginan sus múltiples actos y eventos, con la preparación de sus intervenciones televisivas. Nunca antes en nuestra democracia se había dado la circunstancia de que a menos de una semana de que se abran las urnas, los candidatos tuvieran que verse las caras y pedir el voto a los indecisos en dos debates televisivos en días sucesivos. Será este próximo lunes 22 (en RTVE) y el martes 23 (en Antena3). Este domingo todos, excepto el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, descansan para prepararse los debates.

Todos los cabeza de lista para las próximas elecciones generales han decidido no participar este domingo en los actos programados para centrarse en preparar, junto a sus asesores, los dos debates televisivos del próximo 22 y 23 en RTVE y Antena3 respectivamente. Todos menos Pablo Casado, presidente del Partido Popular y candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno, que mantiene su mitin que tenía previsto este domingo en Toledo.

El peso de la campaña de esta jornada tanto del PSOE como de Ciudadanos recae sobre las mujeres fuertes de los partidos. Andrea Lastra participará en el evento de los socialistas en Cangas de Onís (Asturias), e Inés Arrimadas estará en Girona representando al partido naranja, tal como informa RTVE.

