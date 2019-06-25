Público
Madrid El documento que demuestra que el PP pactó con Vox "concejalías de Gobierno"

El partido de extrema derecha expresa su malestar y acusa a los conservadores de incumplir el acuerdo en el que se contemplaban "concejalías de Gobierno" para la formación ultraderechista.

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith (i), felicita a José Luis Martínez Almeida (d), tras haber sido elegido nuevo alcalde de la Madrid en la sesión constituyente celebrada este sábado en el Palacio de Cibeles. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

