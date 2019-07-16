La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, cree que la denuncia de Podemos ante la Fiscalía por la petición de información de Vox al Gobierno regional sobre los centros públicos y concertados madrileños que dan charlas LGTBI crea un "folclore innecesario".
El grupo parlamentario de Unidas Podemos-IU-Madrid en Pie en la Asamblea de Madrid ha denunciado esta petición al considerar que incurre "en un delito de odio contra las personas del colectivo".
"Al final se crea un folclore innecesario", ha comentado Ayuso preguntada sobre este asunto en una entrevista en el canal 24 horas.
En su opinión, con actitudes como ésta "vamos a situaciones" como la manifestación del Orgullo, "donde un partido democrático (Ciudadanos) que también ha defendido los derechos del colectivo LGTBI es expulsado porque la pancarta se supone que le pertenece a otros que están presionando para que una serie de partidos que somos elegidos por los ciudadanos en un Parlamento no podamos pactar".
De esta forma se ha referido a PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, formaciones que no fueron invitadas a la manifestación del Orgullo y que están negociando una posible investidura de Ayuso como presidenta en la Comunidad de Madrid.
"Se crea tensión donde no la había, en una comunidad (autónoma) donde había libertad empieza a haber enfrentamiento por desmanes de unos y de otros", ha concluido Ayuso.
