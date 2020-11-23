Estás leyendo: EH Bildu extiende su mano al Gobierno para llegar a nuevos acuerdos dirigidos a "frenar a la derecha"

El coordinador general de la coalición abertzale, Arnaldo Otegi, llama a mantener abierta la "ventana de oportunidad" que existe a día de hoy en el Congreso y anuncia que será la militancia quien deberá ratificar el apoyo a los Presupuestos.

El coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, en una imagen de archivo. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

La última palabra saldrá de una asamblea. El coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, ha anunciado que será la militancia de la coalición abertzale quien deberá ratificar si, finalmente, habrá un sí a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, tal como defiende la dirección de esta formación.

"Procuramos que la coherencia y transparencia sigan siendo nuestras señas de identidad", ha afirmado Otegi este lunes en un paréntesis de la Mesa Política de EH Bildu en la que se ha tomado la decisión que se preveía: dar cinco votos favorables a los PGE. "EH Bildu dice lo que hace y hace lo que dice", reivindicó el dirigente independentista.

Será el jueves a las 18.30 cuando la militancia abertzale se reunirá de forma telemática para decidir, en el marco de una asamblea general extraordinaria, si respalda la posición planteada por la dirección respecto a dar el sí a las cuentas del Gobierno. 

"Vamos al Congreso a parar a la derecha fascista y autoritaria y a ganar derechos para la gente en el Estado y en nuestro país. Cuando Bildu está en el debate presupuestario, desarrolla su actividad en el marco de los derechos. El hilo conductor de nuestra línea política es ganar derechos", afirmó Otegi. En tal sentido, remarcó que su formación está abierta a llegar a nuevos acuerdos, tanto en el marco del Gobierno central como en otros ámbitos, con el objetivo de "parar a la derecha y tratar de ganar derechos para la gente".

 "Nuestro recorrido ha sido absolutamente transparente", destacó Otegi, tras lo cual repasó el apoyo de la coalición soberanista a la hora de formar parte "del bloque que expulsó al Gobierno del PP" o que posibilitó la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. "Hay que mantener abierta esa ventana de oportunidad", afirmó. 

Del mismo modo, Otegi negó que exista un acuerdo con el Gobierno en torno a presos de ETA y Presupuestos –unas acusaciones lanzadas con insistencia desde el PP–, al tiempo que centró en reiteradas ocasiones el debate en términos de frenar a las fuerzas conservadoras. "Estamos allí para hacer inviable que la derecha asalte el Gobierno del Estado", dijo en otro momento de su comparecencia, en la que acusó también a ese bloque de buscar una "reforma autoritaria en el Estado". Agregó que en ese bloque "también está Ciudadanos: que a nadie se les olvide que gobiernan con Vox y con el PP" en Andalucía y en Madrid, remarcó.  

