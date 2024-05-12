Newsletters

Las elecciones del 12M en Catalunya en imágenes 

5,7 millones de catalanas y catalanes están llamados a votar el nuevo Parlament, tres años después de las últimas elecciones. La participación a las 13 horas es del 26,89%, 4,1 puntos más que en 2021 y 7,8 menos que en 2017. 

madrid

    LORENA SOPÊNA / EUROPA PRESS

    A las 10.15 el 100% de las mesas constituidas

    Los 2.695 colegios electorales distribuidos por toda Catalunya abrieron sus puertas a las 9.00 horas para dar inicio a la jornada de votaciones que finalizará a las 20.00 horas de este domingo. Según lo que trasladó la portavoz del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, el 100% de las mesas electorales quedó constituido sobre las 10.15.
    La jornada electoral amaneció con el robo de cobre que durante la noche provocó una sobretensión en las instalaciones ferroviarias de Montcada Bifurcació que afectó de forma generalizada al servicio de Rodalies de Catalunya.

    quique garcía/efe

    243.000 jóvenes se incorporan al censo electoral catalán 

    Los jóvenes de 19 años Antonio (izquierda) y José (derecha) participan como vocales en el Centro Cívico de Sant Pere i Sant Pau de Tarragona, este domingo 12 de mayo. De los 5,7 millones de electores llamados a ejercer su derecho a votar, poco más de 243.000 son jóvenes que se incorporan por primera vez como votantes. 

  • Elecciones catalunya

     Alejandro García / EFE

    A las 13 horas la participación está a unos 4.1 puntos más que en 2021 

    Según los datos proporcionados por el Ejecutivo catalán, a las 13.00 horas había votado el 26,89% del censo electoral, unos 4,13 puntos porcentuales más que en los comicios de 2021 y unos 7,8 puntos menos que en las elecciones autonómicas pre pandémicas de diciembre de 2017.

  • Elecciones Catalunya

    Lorena Sopêna / EUROPA PRESS

    La acampada fuera del colegio electoral de la Universitat de Barcelona

    El colegio electoral de la sede central de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) ha abierto este domingo a las 9.15, tras colocar paneles opacos entre la acampada propalestina (que se mantiene en el claustro universitario desde el lunes) y las mesas de votación que acoge el edificio, para evitar cualquier interferencia con el proceso electoral. Según ha explicado a Europa Press uno de los acampados, Marc Alcázar, la actividad de la acampada es de total normalidad, con unas 70 tiendas de campaña y un centenar de personas que han dormido en el claustro del edificio central de la UB. La jornada se está transcurriendo con normalidad y sin ningún tipo de conflicto.

