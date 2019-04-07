El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, rechazó este sábado en una entrevista en La Sexta la posibilidad de que un gobierno suyo impulse una ley sobre la eutanasia.
En cambio, Casado propone invertir en cuidados paliativos: "Nosotros impulsamos en la distanasia, es decir, en que los enfermos rechacen tratamientos. Además, queremos meter mucho dinero en cuidados paliativos para que cualquier enfermo pueda recibir cuidados".
El líder conservador intenta evitar la cuestión de la eutanasia, que ha entrado fuertemente en campaña tras la noticia de un hombre que asistió a su mujer en su suicidio, y asegura que no quiere entrar en la agenda de Sánchez: "Que esto sea el eje de la campaña porque Sánchez ve que se le va la mano, tengo que pararlo". Aun así, Casado no quiso dejar pasar la oportunidad para solidarizarse con lo acontecido: "Es algo terrible. Por desgracia es una enfermedad habitual y eso que los cuidados hacen que vivan mejor y tengan cuidados paliativos. Es un testimonio estremecedor".
En contra de derogar la Ley de Violencia de Género
En cuanto a la propuesta de Vox sobre derogar la Ley de Violencia de Género, Casado quiso desmarcarse de las afirmaciones del partido ultraderechista.
"En Andalucía no transigimos. Hay que seguir erradicando esta lacra y tenemos que seguir todos remando en la misma dirección. Es algo inadmisible. Esto pasa por la educación y la prevención", ha declarado Casado en La Sexta.
En cambio, desveló que no dotará de presupuesto la Ley de Memoria Histórica, como ya hiciera Mariano Rajoy durante sus siete años al frente del Ejecutivo en La Moncloa.
"En España ha habido desde 1975 unos 16.000 millones de euros para resarcir los derechos de las familias de los represaliados, entre los cuales me encuentro. La Memoria Histórica es la que nos dimos en la Transición que es Carrillo con Fraga abrazados".
