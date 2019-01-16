Público
Elecciones europeas Ahora Repúblicas: la marca de ERC, Bildu y el BNG para las europeas liderada por Junqueras

La número dos será Diana Riba. Josu Juaristi, candidato de Bildu ocupará el tercer lugar en la lista.

El vicepresidente del Gobierno catalán, Oriol Junqueras - EFE / Stephanie Lecocq

ERC, Bildu y BNG han decidido lanzar una candidatura conjunta para las elecciones europeas de mayo. La marca, Ahora Repúblicas, estará liderada por Oriol Junqueras, que lleva en prisión preventiva desde hace más de un año por el 1-O.

Sus principales líneas de actuación se centrarán en "trabajar por mejorar las condiciones de vida de la ciudadanía, "luchar por el futuro de las naciones sin estado y por los derechos de las mujeres que desea arrebatar la extrema derecha", según han difundido en las redes sociales.

La número dos será Diana Riba, pareja de Raül Romeva que también está encarcelado. Josu Juaristi, candidato de Bildu ocupará el tercer lugar en la lista. 

