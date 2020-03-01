Estás leyendo: Feijóo mantendría la mayoría absoluta pese a bajar dos escaños

Elecciones en Galicia Feijóo mantendría la mayoría absoluta pese a bajar dos escaños

Obtendría un 43,7% de los votos y perdería un escaño por A Coruña y otro por Pontevedra, según el último 'tracking' publicado por 'La Voz de Galicia'.

29/02/2020.- El presidente de la Xunta, y candidato a la reelección, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (c), junto a las cabezas de lista por Pontevedra, Corina Porro, Elena Candiá por Lugo, Marisol Díaz por Ourense, y por A Coruña, Ánxeles Vázquez, (i-d) en Santiago
El presidente de la Xunta, y candidato a la reelección, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (c), junto a las cabezas de lista por Pontevedra, Corina Porro, Elena Candiá por Lugo, Marisol Díaz por Ourense, y por A Coruña, Ánxeles Vázquez,. / EFE

santiago de compostela

efe

El presidente de la Xunta y candidato a la reelección por el PPdeG, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, mantendría la mayoría absoluta en Galicia en los comicios del próximo 5 de abril al lograr su partido 39 de los 75 diputados en juego, dos menos que en la actualidad.

Así lo muestra un sondeo elaborado por Sondaxe y publicado este domingo por La Voz de Galicia, que fue realizado entre el 19 y el 26 de febrero mediante 1.400 entrevistas telefónicas y con un error de muestreo del 2,67%.

Según esta encuesta, el partido de Alberto Núñez Feijóo obtendría un 43,7% de los votos y perdería un escaño por A Coruña y otro por Pontevedra; mientras que la suma de intención de voto de las otras tres fuerzas que entrarían en el Parlamento, y que aspiran a sumar tras las elecciones, llegaría al 48%.

Podría suceder así, como ocurrió en 2009, que con un porcentaje de voto inferior al sumado por otras fuerzas -PSdeG y BNG en aquella ocasión- el PP lograse la mayoría absoluta por el reparto electoral de escaños.

La encuesta apunta a que en segundo lugar se situaría el PSdeG, que con un 18,7% de los votos lograría 15 escaños, uno más que en la actualidad. Y el BNG sería tercera fuerza con una fuerte subida, al lograr el 16,7% de los votos, lo que reportaría 13 actas, más del doble de las 6 actuales.

La coalición formada por Galicia En Común (Podemos y Esquerda Unida)-Anova y Mareas (A Coruña y Santiago) sería la cuarta y última fuerza en entrar en la Cámara gallega y con un 12,6% de votos se haría con 8 diputados.

La encuesta no da posibilidades a Ciudadanos de entrar en el Parlamento, al que otorga una intención de voto del 2,7% cuando el mínimo para poder entrar se sitúa por la ley electoral autonómica en el 5%. Tampoco obtendría representación Vox, al que la encuesta da un 1,8% de intención de voto

