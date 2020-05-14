Estás leyendo: Feijóo sigue adelante con la convocatoria electoral aunque la oposición no le apoye

Elecciones gallegas Feijóo sigue adelante con la convocatoria electoral aunque la oposición no le apoye

El presidente solo recibe el apoyo de Ciudadanos y de En Marea. El PSdeG-PSOE, Galicia en Común Anova-Mareas y el BNG rechazan ir a las urnas y desestiman los informes de la Xunta.

El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. / ARCHIVO

pontevedra

El portavoz parlamentario del Partido Popular (PP), Pedro Puy, después de la rueda de prensa con los partidos políticos para abordar las elecciones autonómicas, anunció que la convocatoria electoral ha sido rechaza por las fuerzas de la oposición gallegas: PSdeG-PSOE, Galicia en Común Anova-Mareas y BNG. Sí ha sido respaldada por Ciudadanos, que no tiene representación en la Cámara y por En Marea, que valorará si presentarse o no.

Previsiblemente, Galicia irá a las urnas en julio, el 12, 19 o 26. El pasado miércoles el presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, interrumpía la emisión del telediario de la televisión pública gallega para informar de su intención de convocar elecciones en julio junto al lehendakari vasco, Iñigo Urkullu, como viene siendo costumbre.

El líder del PP gallego se basa en cinco informes, cuatro de ellos sanitarios y uno de la asesoría jurídica de la Xunta

Al igual que en Vitoria, este jueves los grupos parlamentarios se han reunido con Feijóo para abordar los comicios gallegos en donde trasladaron su disconformidad sobre la fecha. El líder del PP gallego se basa en cinco informes, cuatro de ellos sanitarios y uno de la asesoría jurídica de la Xunta, que le permiten convocar elecciones durante el estado de alarma e incluso suspenderlas otra vez, como ocurrió en marzo, en el caso de que la comunidad sufra un repunte de la covid-19.

Después de ver los informes, la oposición avisó de que los propios documentos avisan de un rebrote y de lo impredecible que se dibuja el panorama durante el año.

Los grupos parlamentarios, que se enteraron de esta reunión a través de la televisión pública dudan de que los gallegos puedan ejercer el derecho a voto de manera segura, aunque aseguran que son "los primeros" en querer desbancar al PP del Gobierno autonómico e iniciar políticas públicas.

