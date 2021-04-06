El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha denegado a Vox el permiso para presentar su candidatura para las elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo en un acto que iba a celebrarse este miércoles a las 19:30 horas en la vallecana Plaza de la Constitución, conocida popularmente como 'Plaza Roja'.

Según han confirmado fuentes municipales, la formación de ultraderecha ha solicitado la celebración del acto "fuera de plazo". Así, al tratarse de un evento que implica la ocupación de la vía pública, Vox tenía que haberlo comunicado con un mínimo de un mes de plazo o de 15 días si fuese con carácter de urgencia.

Según han explicado desde el Consistorio, fuera de plazo no es posible tramitar este permiso y se les ha sugerido que lo solicitasen a la Delegación de Gobierno en Madrid como si fuera una concentración para agilizar los trámites, algo que tal y como han explicado fuentes del partido, ya se ha hecho y el evento ha sido autorizado finalmente.

Vox tenía intención de lanzar este miércoles 7 de abril su campaña, mientras que diferentes asociaciones y grupos antifascistas del distrito habían llamado a boicotear el acto de presentación.

A través de redes sociales habían llamado a los vecinos a que se concentrasen a las 18 horas en la misma plaza para no permitir que "el fascismo se presente en Vallecas y lo utilice como escenario para su discurso de miedo y odio".

"Nuestros barrios no son lugar para la escoria fascista y racista. No te quedes en casa, no muestres indiferencia", trasladaron a través de las redes sociales.