Elecciones en Madrid La Fiscalía estudiará si Vox comete un delito de odio por el cartel en el que miente sobre los menores migrantes

La formación de ultraderecha ha vestido la estación de Cercanías de Sol con propaganda electoral en la que se sirve de bulos para criminalizar y mostrar a un colectivo vulnerable como beneficiario de un gasto social.

Uno de los carteles que ha colocado Vox en la estación de Cercanías Renfe de Sol.
Uno de los carteles que ha colocado Vox en la estación de Cercanías Renfe de Sol. Elisa García

Actualizado:

La Fiscalía estudiará si Vox está cometiendo un delito de odio por el cartel en el que miente sobre los menores migrantes. Según ha avanzado El Confidencial, el Ministerio Público investigará si con la propaganda electoral con la que la formación de ultraderecha ha vestido la estación de Cercanías de la madrileña Puerta del Sol se incurre en un delito.

En concreto, el partido que dirige Santiago Abascal, ha llenado la madrileña estación de Cercanías de Sol de una propaganda electoral en la que busca generar odio a través de datos falsos y contrapuestos de forma torticera contra los menores migrantes.

No es la primera vez que el Ministerio Público analiza las declaraciones procedentes de la formación sobre menores migrantes. En concreto, la Fiscalía estudió si la actual candidata a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, incurrió en un delito de odio por unas declaraciones en las que culpó a los menores migrantes de la "inseguridad" y "graves problemas". Finalmente, el departamento que dirige Dolores Delgado archivó el caso. 

Del mismo modo, la Fiscalía investiga actualmente la campaña Stop Islamización que lanzó la formación ultra el pasado 27 de enero en las redes sociales y que fue denunciada por delitos de odio por la comunidad musulmana de Catalunya.

(Habrá ampliación)

