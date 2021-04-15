Estás leyendo: Gabilondo promete iniciar la construcción de 15.000 viviendas sociales, crear 125.000 puestos de trabajo y 30 centros de salud

Elecciones en Madrid Gabilondo promete iniciar la construcción de 15.000 viviendas sociales, crear 125.000 puestos de trabajo y 30 centros de salud

El candidato socialista presenta un ambicioso programa para dos años,  en el que no se contempla subida de impuestos. Anuncia que se realizarán 200.000 pruebas semanales y se contratarán 2.000 rastreadores para luchar contra la pandemia.

El candidato del PSOE la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, en el acto de presentación de su campaña.
El candidato del PSOE la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, en el acto de presentación de su campaña. CEDIDA/PSOE

El candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, presentó este jueves un ambicioso programa político para los próximos dos años en el que se compromete, entre otras cosas, a iniciar la construcción de 15.000 viviendas sociales en Madrid; la creación de 125.000 nuevos puestos de trabajo y la puesta en marcha de 30 nuevos centros de salud.

En total, el programa recoge 350 medidas concretas y no se contempla en ninguna de ellas la subida de impuestos, tal y como se comprometió el candidato socialista.

En el programa se contempla también acciones concretas para luchar contra la pandemia, entre las que se incluye la realización de más de 200.00 pruebas semanales y la contratación inmediata de 2.000 rastreadores para la detención, seguimiento y control de contactos.

(Habrá ampliación)

