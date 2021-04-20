Madrid
La ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, ha anunciado este martes que su departamento y el Ministerio de Igualdad han iniciado acciones legales y han puesto en manos de la Fiscalía los carteles de Vox en la estación de Cercanías de Renfe de la Puerta del Sol, en los que se señala a menores extranjeros no acompañados.
"Las instituciones democráticas no pueden permanecer indiferentes ante la discriminación a la infancia y la extensión del odio de la ultraderecha. El Ministerio de Igualdad y el Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 iniciamos acciones legales y ponemos en conocimiento de la fiscalía este ataque", ha señalado Belarra en un mensaje publicado en la red social Twitter.
Por su parte, el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, ha anunciado se va a ocupar de intentar retirar de la estación de Cercanías de Renfe de la Puerta del Sol los carteles que ha colgado Vox.
Además, ha acusado al partido de Santiago Abascal de estar provocando un "deterioro de la convivencia" porque, a su juicio, "practican la violencia", que "no hace falta que sea física". Así, ha afirmado que también es violencia "el acoso, el hostigamiento permanente contra todos" los que no piensan como ellos.
"Son menores no acompañados, menores, da igual de donde vengan. Luego no vale lamentarse y ponerse plañidero cuando un inmigrante muere en las costas, entonces es un drama, pero si lo tienes vivo, es una molestia. Esa hipocresía", ha denunciado en un mitin del PSOE en Parla.
La Fiscalía de Madrid ya ha abierto diligencias de oficio para investigar la presunta comisión de un delito de odio por parte de Vox con el citado cartel electoral en el que compara las pensiones con el coste mensual destinado a los menores extranjeros no acompañados, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes fiscales.
