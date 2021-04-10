MADRID
La Junta Electoral Provincial (JEP) de Madrid ha requerido al PSOE y a Unidas Podemos a retirar los folletos que considera que promueven el voto por correo al aparecer en ellos la foto de los candidatos de ambas formaciones, Ángel Gabilondo y Pablo Iglesias, tras interpretar que se trata de un acto de propaganda electoral.
La Junta ha adoptado ambas decisiones tras sendas reclamaciones del PP respecto a esos folletos "aparentemente promoviendo el voto por correo" y que, a su juicio, se trata de propaganda electoral, prohibida desde el inicio de la convocatoria de elecciones hasta el inicio de la campaña.
Respecto a los distribuidos por el PSOE, el PP denunciaba que en "la primera hoja o portada del impreso aparece una gran fotografía del candidato Ángel Gabilondo con la mención en la parte inferior: Ángel Gabilondo candidato a la Comunidad de Madrid".
En cuanto a Unidas Podemos (UP), el PP señalaba que en la primera hoja o portada del impreso aparece una fotografía con el candidato de Unidas Podemos (Pablo Iglesias) y la candidata del Partido Popular (Isabel Díaz Ayuso) con los supuestos méritos y deméritos de cada uno".
Para la JEP, se trata en ambos casos de una actuación de propaganda electoral prohibida por el artículo 53 de la LOREG y la instrucción 3/2011 de 24 de marzo de la Junta Electoral Central. Por ello, insta al PSOE a que retire de los folletos la foto de su candidato y a Unidas Podemos a la inmediata retirada del impreso "confeccionado supuestamente para promover el voto por correo".
