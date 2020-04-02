madrid
La Mesa del Congreso tendrá que decidir si destina parte de los sueldos de los diputados a la lucha contra la covid-19. Bildu ha registrado este jueves un escrito ante el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara para pedir que los parlamentarios, con carácter general, dejen de percibir la indemnización que tiene como objetivo cubrir los gastos originados por la "actividad parlamentaria" (gastos de desplazamiento, en su mayoría), aprovechando que el Parlamento ha entrado en servicios mínimos.
Tanto en el Congreso como en el Senado, el Grupo Socialista ha anunciado que sus miembros destinarían los complementos salariales para cubrir sus funciones representativas a las "donaciones que consideren de mayor interés para luchar contra la covid-19, en favor de entidades de carácter social y en el marco de sus circunscripciones".
((Habrá ampliación))
