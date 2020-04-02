Estás leyendo: El Congreso decidirá si recorta los sueldos de los diputados para luchar contra la covid-19

La emergencia del coronavirus El Congreso decidirá si recorta los sueldos de los diputados para luchar contra la covid-19

Bildu presenta un escrito ante la Mesa de la Cámara solicitando que el sueldo que le corresponde a los diputados en concepto de ayuda para gastos de desplazamientos sea destinado a la lucha contra el coronavirus. Los diputados y senadores del PSOE ya han avanzado que donarán esta parte de sus salarios.

Mesa Congreso
Los miembros de la Mesa del Congreso en una comparecencia tras la irrupción de la emergencia de la covid-19

madrid

La Mesa del Congreso tendrá que decidir si destina parte de los sueldos de los diputados a la lucha contra la covid-19. Bildu ha registrado este jueves un escrito ante el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara para pedir que los parlamentarios, con carácter general, dejen de percibir la indemnización que tiene como objetivo cubrir los gastos originados por la "actividad parlamentaria" (gastos de desplazamiento, en su mayoría), aprovechando que el Parlamento ha entrado en servicios mínimos.

Tanto en el Congreso como en el Senado, el Grupo Socialista ha anunciado que sus miembros destinarían los complementos salariales para cubrir sus funciones representativas a las "donaciones que consideren de mayor interés para luchar contra la covid-19, en favor de entidades de carácter social y en el marco de sus circunscripciones".

((Habrá ampliación))

