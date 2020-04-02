Estás leyendo: Sanidad se garantiza la fabricación de 400 respiradores diarios, más de 5.000 en las próximas semanas

La emergencia del coronavirus Sanidad se garantiza la fabricación de 400 respiradores diarios, más de 5.000 en las próximas semanas

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, anuncia que el Gobierno ha cerrado contrataciones con dos empresas para la fabricación de equipos de respiración asistida con el objetivo de tener una "reserva estratégica" de material sanitario.

Salvador Illa en el Congreso
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante una comparecencia en el Congreso / EFE, pool

madrid

Actualizado:

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado este jueves que el Gobierno se ha garantizado la producción de 400 equipos de respiración asistida diarios a través de contrataciones con dos empresas. A partir de este viernes, ha avanzado Illa, la empresa Hersill de Móstoles va a empezar a producir 100 unidades al día de equipos de respiración invasivos.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha formalizado un contrato con esta empresa un contrato de 5.000 (a razón de un centenar de unidades diarias) de estos equipos para que se entreguen en las próximas semanas. También ha avanzado Illa que en las próximas horas, la compañía Seat, junto con equipos de ingeniería de apoyo y con la colaboración del hospital Clinic de Catalunya va a iniciar la fabricación de hasta 300 unidades diarias de equipos de respiración invasivos,

Esta segunda línea de producción está pendiente de que la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios redefina "la certificación de estos equipos que producirá Seat respecto a la seguridad eléctrica y a los test electromagnéticos necesarios para garantizar la calidad del producto", ha precisado Illa.

