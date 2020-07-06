Estás leyendo: Montilla justifica su fichaje por Enagás y niega que sean "puertas giratorias"

Ha indicado que la ley de expresidentes de la Generalitat no establece restricciones en esta línea y que no va a utilizar la oficina de expresidente para trabajar para Enagás, porque la empresa "no necesita de ese apoyo".

El expresidente de la Generalitat José Montilla durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Investigación sobre el Proyecto Castor en Parlament. / ACN/ Archivo
Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

José Montilla ha afirmado este lunes que su incorporación como consejero independiente a la empresa Enagás "es legal y compatible" con su condición de expresidente de la Generalitat y ha negado que se trate de un caso de "puertas giratorias".

En su comparecencia ante la comisión de Asuntos Institucionales del Parlament, Montilla ha asegurado que nunca ha utilizado medios públicos para su actividad privada: "Los que dicen lo contrario, mienten", ha dicho.

En cuanto se conoció su incorporación a Enagás, Cs, ERC, JxCat y la CUP pidieron la comparecencia de Montilla ante la comisión de Asuntos Institucionales para que diera "explicaciones" sobre este fichaje.

Motivos de los nuevos fichajes

El expresident ha justificado por cuatro motivos su incorporación a Enagás: porque se trata de un consejero independiente, por su "experiencia y conocimiento" del sector del gas, porque puede compatibilizarla con sus labores como expresidente y porque lo permite la ley.

Con todo, Montilla ha avanzado en su comparecencia que renunciará a recibir su prerrogativa como expresidente, y ha recordado que hace 14 años que dejó de ser ministro de Industria y casi 10 que dejó la presidencia de la Generalitat.

En este sentido, Montilla ha indicado que la ley de expresidentes de la Generalitat no establece restricciones en esta línea y que no va a utilizar la oficina de expresidente para trabajar para Enagás, porque la empresa "no necesita de ese apoyo".

