La Intervención general del Estado (IGAE) analiza para la Audiencia Nacional un total de nueve contratos públicos a un constructor que donaba dinero al PP y encuentra un patrón común que apunta al amaño.

El expresidente José María Aznar en una conferencia ofrecida en junio de 2019. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

La Intervención general del Estado (IGAE) ha analizado para la Audiencia Nacional un total de nueve contratos públicos adjudicados durante la época en que José María Aznar presidía el PP y ha encontrado un patrón común que apunta al amaño en la adjudicación a  de esos contratos públicos por un importe de 200 millones de euros a un donante del PP, el constructor Alfonso García Pozuelo, quien ya reconoció que existía una contabilidad B en el partido conservador. 

Así lo adelanta una información de Miguel Ángel Campos en la cadena Ser. Según esta información, todo era en apariencia era legal y los contratos eran concedidos por concurso público a García Pozuelo, que siempre hacía la oferta más barata.

Las ofertas "rozaban la baja temeraria" y una vez adjudicados los contratos, se producían modificados al alza de hasta el 19,99%, el límite ya que si los sobrecostes superaban el 20% debía alertarse al Consejo de Estado. Entre todos los contratos analizados se encuentran hasta cuatro tramos del AVE, las obras del parador de Lorca, un proyecto del SEPES y una comisaría de la policía en Xirivella.

