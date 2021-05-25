madridActualizado:
La Intervención general del Estado (IGAE) ha analizado para la Audiencia Nacional un total de nueve contratos públicos adjudicados durante la época en que José María Aznar presidía el PP y ha encontrado un patrón común que apunta al amaño en la adjudicación a de esos contratos públicos por un importe de 200 millones de euros a un donante del PP, el constructor Alfonso García Pozuelo, quien ya reconoció que existía una contabilidad B en el partido conservador.
Así lo adelanta una información de Miguel Ángel Campos en la cadena Ser. Según esta información, todo era en apariencia era legal y los contratos eran concedidos por concurso público a García Pozuelo, que siempre hacía la oferta más barata.
Las ofertas "rozaban la baja temeraria" y una vez adjudicados los contratos, se producían modificados al alza de hasta el 19,99%, el límite ya que si los sobrecostes superaban el 20% debía alertarse al Consejo de Estado. Entre todos los contratos analizados se encuentran hasta cuatro tramos del AVE, las obras del parador de Lorca, un proyecto del SEPES y una comisaría de la policía en Xirivella.
