madridActualizado:
ERC ganaría las elecciones del 14F con entre 34 y 35 escaños, con una mínima ventaja sobre JxCat, que obtendría entre 32 y 34, mientras que el PSC quedaría en tercera posición más distanciado, con 26-29 escaños, según la encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión de la Generalitat.
El sondeo, hecho público en el primer día de campaña de las elecciones autonómicas, sitúa como cuarta fuerza a Ciudadanos, con entre 12 y 13 escaños, seguida de PPC (9), los comunes (6-8) y CUP (8), y en última posición Vox, que entraría al Parlament con entre 5 y 6 diputados.
El independentismo reeditaría la mayoría absoluta en la Cámara catalana, tanto en su horquilla más baja como en la alta, y alcanzaría el 51,2% de los votos sumando los apoyos de ERC, JxCat, CUP y el PDeCAT, y habría una mayoría alternativa de republicanos, socialistas y comuns, aunque solo en su estimación más alta.
El 47,7% de los catalanes rechaza la independencia
El 47,7% de los catalanes rechaza que Cataluña se convierta en un estado independiente, mientras que el 44,5% sí que lo quiere, mientras que el 5,5% no lo sabe y el 2,3% no contesta, según la encuesta electoral del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat.
La encuesta publicada este viernes se ha elaborado con 1.100 personas entrevistadas telefónicamente entre el 13 y el 21 de enero –durante el repunte de contagios de coronavirus y en pleno debate sobre posponer o no las elecciones del 14 de febrero– y cuenta con un margen de error de 2,95.
Los datos reflejan la tendencia de las últimas encuestas, que sitúan el "no" a la independencia por delante del "sí", aunque en esta ocasión los contrarios a una república catalana bajan dos puntos respecto a la última encuesta de diciembre de 2020.
