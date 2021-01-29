Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía defiende mantener el 14-F para evitar una "anormalidad institucional"

El ministerio público recuerda que las elecciones del 14-F se convocaron ya en pandemia y que la crisis sanitaria "es la misma", excepto en lo que se refiere al aumento de contagios, algo que era "notoriamente previsible".

El vicepresidente de Generalitat y presidente interino, Pere Aragonés / EFE
La Fiscalía de Catalunya pide anular el decreto del Govern que aplazaba las elecciones del 14-F, al concluir que este infringe la normativa electoral y el Estatut y daría pie a una "anormalidad jurídica e institucional" que puede prolongarse de forma "indeterminada".

En su informe remitido al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), que debe decidir si mantiene la suspensión del decreto del Govern, el ministerio público recuerda que las elecciones del 14-F se convocaron ya en pandemia y que la crisis sanitaria "es la misma" que entonces, excepto en lo que se refiere al aumento de contagios, algo que era "notoriamente previsible".

En el caso de que exista un "interés superior" que obligue a suspender las elecciones por ser inviables ante la situación sanitaria, añade la Fiscalía, es necesario darle una "cobertura normativa", articulando "conforme a la Constitución y las leyes las medidas excepcionales que puedan resultar imprescindibles".

