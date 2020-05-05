Estás leyendo: Dos encuestas suspenden a la monarquía y al rey Felipe VI

Dos encuestas suspenden a la monarquía y al rey Felipe VI

La institución vive horas bajas en cuanto a valoración ciudadana

El Rey: "Estamos viendo la luz al final del túnel, no nos podemos relajar"
El Rey Felipe VI ha afirmado este lunes que parece que se ve "la luz al final del túnel" de la pandemia del coronavirus pero ha insistido en que aún hay que mantener la prudencia.

madrid

público

Dos encuestas recientes ubican a la monarquía y al rey Felipe VI en uno de sus peores momentos en términos de valoración ciudadana.

Por un lado, un sondeo de Sociométrica publicado para El Español  suspende al monarca, que obtiene un 4,8 sobre 10. Por otro, otra encuesta de Ynvimark publicada por La Sexta deja a la monarquía en esta crisis como la institución peor valorada, por detrás de la clase política y la Iglesia Católica, con un 4,13.

El CIS, el instituto público de prospección social, no pregunta por la opinión que tiene la ciudadanía sobre la Jefatura del Estado, hereditaria en España, desde hace más de un lustro, por lo que la única manera de orientarse al respecto son las encuestas privadas.

Ambos sondeos se hicieron después de que el rey Felipe VI se desvinculase de los negocios de su padre, Juan Carlos I, y renunciase en diferido a la herencia paterna, algo que según los juristas no se puede hacer. Uno solo puede rechazar la herencia paterna en el momento en que se recibe.

En pleno estado de alarma, una cacelorada fue convocada en protesta tras las andanzas financieras de Juan Carlos I.

Suspenso

La encuesta de La Sexta pregunta por los sanitarios, el ejército, la polícía, las ONG, los medios de comunicación, los sindicatos, la clase política, la Iglesia Católica y la monarquía. En ese orden es en el que los encuestados ubican a estas diferentes organizaciones e instituciones. La clase política, la Iglesia y la monarquía suspenden.

El Español ofrece una evolución de la valoración de Felipe VI. El rey ha ido perdiendo apoyos de manera continua desde que en enero de 2018 obtuviese un 7,3. Esa fue su cumbre, según El Español, cuatro años después de haber heredado el puesto de Jefe de Estado.

