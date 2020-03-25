Estás leyendo: El CIS sigue sin preguntar por la monarquía pese a los escándalos sobre las finanzas de la Corona

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Barómetro del CIS El CIS sigue sin preguntar por la monarquía pese a los escándalos sobre las finanzas de la Corona

El barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas de marzo tampoco incluye una valoración de la ciudadanía sobre la Casa Real. En abril se cumplirán cinco años desde que el organismo pregunto por última vez sobre la monarquía.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el rey Felipe VI, tras prometer su cargo en el Palacio de la Zarzuela en Madrid.- EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo POOL
Felipe VI y Pedro Sánchez durante la toma de posesión de este último como presidente del Gobierno / EFE, pool

madrid

Los escándalos sobre las finanzas de los miembros de la Casa Real no serán valorados por la ciudadanía. El Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, como ya es costumbre desde hace casi cinco años, no ha incluido una valoración sobre la monarquía en su último barómetro, relativo al mes de marzo, a pesar de las informaciones que apuntan a importantes irregularidades en las actividades económicas y financieras de la familia real.

Estas publicaciones apuntan a una donación millonaria realizada por Juan Carlos I a la aristócrata Corinna Larsen, en base a un dinero procedente del régimen saudí en concepto de 'regalo'. El rey emérito dispondría de una sociedad offshore, con sede en Panamá y con cuenta en Suiza, de la que el actual monarca sería beneficiario.

La revelación de estos escándalos forzaron a Felipe VI a publicar un comunicado en el que anunciaba su renuncia a la herencia de su padre y la retirada de la asignación constitucional a Juan Carlos I.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú