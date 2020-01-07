El PNV, a la derecha: “Si hoy estamos votando a Sánchez, es porque el rey lo ha querido así”

El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso ha vuelto a despertar aplausos de distintas bancadas. Con su habitual estilo, Aitor Esteban le ha recordado a PP, Ciudadanos y Vox que ha sido el rey Felipe VI quien “ha propuesto al supuesto felón Pedro Sánchez” para someterse a la sesión de investidura. “Según su lógica, qué irresponsabilidad la del monarca”, bromeó el diputado nacionalista.
Durante su intervención, Esteban advirtió que los tres partidos de la derecha “comienzan a expandir la idea” de que el Ejecutivo de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos se situará fuera de los “parámetros constitucionales”. “Flaco favor al rey y a su neutralidad constitucional. Intuyo que no estarán muy contentos en Zarzuela”, apuntó.
A su juicio, conservadores y ultraderechistas “buscan confrontar la jefatura del estado con la jefatura del Ejecutivo”. “El rey, salvador de España, que estaría con ustedes y con lo que representan, frente al jefe del Gobierno, un gobierno ilegítimo, que conspira contra las bases del Estado, dando además la sensación de una suerte de jerarquía del jefe del estado que jurídicamente no existe”, subrayó.
Entonces llegó el zasca a la derecha. “Es curioso que si hoy estamos todas y todos votando la candidatura del señor Sánchez, es porque el Rey lo ha querido así. En la ronda de consultas con las fuerzas parlamentarias en Zarzuela, ya era conocido el acuerdo entre Sánchez e Iglesias, y para no poner en peligro a España, el rey podría haber optado por proponer a Casado, Abascal o Arrimadas, y resulta que ha propuesto al supuesto felón Pedro Sánchez. Según su lógica, qué irresponsabilidad la del monarca”, afirmó.
