IU pregunta al Gobierno por qué el CIS no hace preguntas sobre la monarquía

Izquierda Unida ha presentado este miércoles una pregunta en el Congreso de los Diputados para que el Gobierno se pronuncie si “está preocupado por la opinión de la sociedad sobre la monarquía” y por qué el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) de José Félix Tezanos “sigue sin realizar encuestas” sobre esta cuestión. Lo hace coincidiendo con el quinto aniversario del reinado de Felipe VI.
Así lo ha comunicado el propio partido a través de una nota de prensa, en donde ha concretado que los encargados de esta cuestión han sido Alberto Garzón, Enrique Santiago, Eva García Sempere y Roser Maestro ya que han pasado 50 meses desde que se hizo una pregunta sobre monarquía en el CIS.
El partido apunta que “plantean también al Ejecutivo del PSOE si comparte la excusa del presidente del CIS cuando alega que ‘la forma de Estado no es un problema que figure entre las preocupaciones de los ciudadanos'”.
📝 IU pregunta al Gobierno en el Congreso si “está preocupado por la opinión de la sociedad sobre la monarquía” y por qué el CIS de Tezanos “sigue sin realizar encuestas” sobre esta cuestión.https://t.co/pwXpp0xlto— Izquierda Unida🔻 (@iunida) 19 de junio de 2019
Además, inciden en que “a última vez que el CIS consultó sobre la monarquía la ciudadanía dio una nota media de 4,34 -tres puntos menos que en 1995- cuando la nota media de la Casa Real era de 7,5”.
Hay que apuntar que a pesar de que IU registró esta batería de preguntas con el Gobierno del PP de Mariano Rajoy en 2018 no fue hasta pasada la moción de censura cuando el PSOE contestó con “apenas cuatro párrafos para quitarse de encima el problema”.
