ERC avanza dos millones para las fianzas que exige el Tribunal de Cuentas a los excargos del Govern entre 2016 y 2017

barcelonaActualizado:
ERC ha avanzado dos millones de euros —de los 5,4— que exige el Tribunal de Cuentas a casi una treintena de responsabilidades del Govern, de entre 2016 y 2017, por la promoción exterior del Procés, la parte correspondiente a la etapa en que los republicanos estuvieron en la Generalitat, para evitar el embargo de sus bienes.
El Tribunal de Cuentas rechazó el jueves los avales que había presentado la Generalitat a través del Institut Català de Finances (ICF). Así que el partido liderado por Oriol Junqueras ha avanzado la parte correspondiente a los gastos imputables a todos los altos cargos —independientemente de que fueran o no de su partido— que tuvieron responsabilidades de gobierno entre 2016 y 2017 en el ejecutivo liderado por Carles Puigdemont tras la victoria de JxSí, la coalición entre ERC y la actual Junts, en septiembre de 2015.
Como el tribunal rechazó el aval del ICF, anunció que procedería al embargo de los bienes que aportaron como avales en la causa por la promoción exterior del Procés entre 2011 y 2017. Tras esta decisión, los encausados han empezado a depositar propiedades inmobiliarias y bienes personales para garantizar las fianzas que se les reclaman, entre ellos el expresidente catalán Artur Mas, que ha presentado su piso de Barcelona.
Desde ERC consideran un "escándalo" y una "vergüenza" que el Tribunal de Cuentas no acepte los avales de ICF y lo atribuyen a una "cacería económica sin precedentes" para perseguir al movimiento independentista.
Ante la posible inminencia de que se produzcan los embargos, las defensas de los afectados han anunciado que recurrirán a todas las instancias posibles y que activarán los instrumentos legales disponibles para revertir esta situación.
(Habrá ampliación)
