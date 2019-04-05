Público
Sondeo de la Generalitat ERC ganaría las elecciones en Catalunya, con Cs segundo y empate entre JxCat y PSC

La encuesta de Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió de la Generalitat otorga a los republicanos entre 40 y 43 diputados. 

Varios diputados catalanes, ayer durante el pleno en el Parlament. /EFE

ERC ganaría unas elecciones al Parlament si se celebrasen ahora con entre 40 y 43 diputados, Cs quedaría en segunda posición con entre 28-29 escaños y JxCat lograría entre 22 y 24, entre 10 y 12 menos de los que tiene ahora.

Así lo refleja una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió de la Generalitat (CEO) que ha presentado este viernes en rueda de prensa su director, Jordi Argelaguet, y que también apunta que el PSC crecería hasta los 21 y 23 diputados, los comuns tendrían entre 8 y 9, la CUP 8 y el PP entre 3 y 4.

Con estos datos, los partidos independentistas mantendría la mayoría en el Parlament, en la franja más alta de la previsión con 75 diputados y en la franja más baja con 70 escaños --la mayoría esta fijada en 68--.

(Habrá ampliación)

