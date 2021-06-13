Estás leyendo: Espadas acaba con el liderazgo de Susana Díaz y refuerza aún más el poder de Pedro Sánchez

Espadas acaba con el liderazgo de Susana Díaz y refuerza aún más el poder de Pedro Sánchez

Espadas logra el 55% de los votos por el 38% de Díaz, al 75% escrutado

Juan Espadas
El candidato a las primarias del PSOE-A y alcalde de Sevilla, Juan Espadas, vota en la sede de la Agrupación Local Centro de Sevilla. Raúl Caro / EFE

sevilla

Actualizado:

Juan Espadas, el alcalde de Sevilla, será el próximo candidato del PSOE a la presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía, el sillón fetiche para el socialismo, que Susana Díaz, la secretaria general, había perdido en los comicios de diciembre de 2018. Con esta contundente victoria –en unas primarias adelantadas por Ferraz– Espadas abre una nueva etapa en el PSOE de Andalucía, acaba con las esperanzas de Díaz de retornar a la sede de San Telmo y refuerza todavía más el poder casi omnímodo del presidente  y secretario general Pedro Sánchez.

Los resultados, que el secretario de Organización, Juan Cornejo, hizo públicos en una comparecencia de prensa, fueron los siguientes, al 75% escrutado: 55% para  Espadas; 38%  para Díaz  y el 5% para Hierro. Espadas ganó en las provincias de Cádiz, Sevilla, Jaén, Granada y Huelva, mientras que Díaz iba por delante en Córdoba, Almería y Málaga. 

La campaña de Espadas ha estado basada en la unidad del partido, perdida tras la dura batalla entre Sánchez y Díaz, con los momentos cumbre del comité federal del 1-0 de 2016 y las primarias de 2017, y en la necesidad de recuperar las complicidades que devuelvan al PSOE al Gobierno andaluz, hoy en manos de PP y Ciudadanos.

El hartazgo de la militancia ante la división y la pérdida de la Junta de Andalucía han sido claves en este resultado. La campaña de piel y emoción que emprendió Díaz no fue suficiente para la militancia, que ha decidido que el barco, el mayor de la flota PSOE, emprenda un nuevo rumbo, con un objetivo claro: ganar la presidencia de la Junta. 

